Rajasthan: Rescue efforts intensify as girl child trapped in 150-ft borewell for over 19 hours

The rescue operation to save a three-year-old girl trapped in a 150-ft borewell entered the second day on Tuesday in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan. The joint teams of NDRF and SDRF are engaged in pulling the girl child out of the deep and narrow borewell. The authorities are using a camera to keep an eye on the girl. Moreover, specialised teams and equipment have been called to assist the process.

Providing details about the operation and the development so far, Yogesh Kumar, Operation Head (NDRF) said that the girl has been pulled up by 2-3 feet using a J-hook and now an L-hook would be used to pull her further.

Notably, a three-year-old girl fell into a borewell at her father’s farm while playing in the Sarund area of the Kotpuli-Behror district. Earlier on December 11, the five-year-old boy, who was stuck at a 150-feet depth borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, was taken out from the hole after a three-day-long rescue operation but was declared dead by the doctors.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell. "The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible. we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, government district hospital Dausa.