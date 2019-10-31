Uddhav will take final call on govt: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the power tussle in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Thursday evening said that the delay in the government formation is not good.

On being asked about talks with the BJP, he said that his party hasn't heard anything from the BJP, its ally with which it is embroiled in a tussle. However, he added that his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation.

The younger Thackeray was interacting with media after meeting Governor B.S. Koshiyari. However , he told media persons that he "discussed farmers issues".

Earlier in the day, Aditya Thackeray proposed Eknath Shinde's name for the post of leader of the legislature party and Sunil Prabhu's name for the post of Chief Whip.

He tweeted: "As an elected MLA, it was my privilege to propose the name of @mieknathshinde ji as the leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the working the legislature. @prabhu_suneel ji has been elected as chief whip of the party for the legislature."