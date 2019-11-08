Maha Power Tussle: Uddhav Thackeray addresses press conference post Fadnavis resignation

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference about an hour after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis handed over his resignation to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation on Friday amid impasse over government formation in Maharashtra. He addressed press conference soon thereafter and lashed out at ally Shiv Sena. The 50:50 formula has become a major bone of contention between Shic Sena and BJP. During the press conference, Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no agreement between Shiv Sena and BJP about sharing CM post for 2.5 years each.

During the press conference Uddhav Thackeray, he lashed out at Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, who he said, were 'accusing him of lying'

Asserting that Shiv Sena did not enter into an alliance with BJP with an eye on Deputy CM's post, Thackeray said that Amit Shah himself had promised an arrangement in accordance with the 50-50 formula.

He praised Devendra Fadnavis and said that Shiv Sena stayed in the alliance because of him.

"He is a good friend," said Thackeray about Devendra Fadnavis.

He sought to address Devendra Fadnavis' claims that the Shiv Sena criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of occasions.

"PM consider me as his younger brother," said Thackeray before adding that the Shiv Sena has never criticised PM Modi.

