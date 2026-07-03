Vinay Katiyar reveals why Champat Rai, Anil Mishra could face jail in Ram Mandir donation theft case

Lucknow:

BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar on Friday claimed that former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, administrator Gopal Rao and former trustee Anil Mishra could face imprisonment in connection with the alleged irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple if the ongoing investigation establishes wrongdoing.

Katiyar says Champat Rai, Anil Mishra could soon face jail

Speaking to ANI, Katiyar alleged that money donated by devotees had been siphoned off and said he had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, the matter has reached a stage where the law should take its course and those found guilty should not be spared.

"It's clear that money has been siphoned off. I spoke to Modi ji over this matter, and he asked what would happen in future. I told him everything will be fine. There might be a chance that Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra go to jail in the coming days," Katiyar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP leader also reflected on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for his role in the temple movement. He recalled the sacrifices made by several workers and supporters during the agitation and praised Singh's leadership.

"We have sacrificed for that place. Seven or eight of our people were martyred there. Kalyan Singh asked, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Nothing is happening; whatever happens, God will make it right.' Kalyan Singh ji was a very good ruler and administrator," he said.

SIT extends probe for another 15 days

Referring to the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, Katiyar said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had received additional time to complete its inquiry.

"The SIT team investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has extended its tenure by 15 days. The investigation is on its second day," he said.

Meanwhile, the SIT has officially been granted a 15-day extension to widen the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into every aspect of the alleged donation embezzlement case. The extension is aimed at ensuring that all available evidence is examined thoroughly and that no person found responsible escapes legal action.

Accused Avinash Shukla questioned in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also intensified its probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Officials are currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are supervising the interrogation.

Avinash Shukla, who was reportedly associated with counting offerings received at the Ram temple, was produced before an Ayodhya court on Thursday. The court subsequently sent him to 24-hour police remand to facilitate further questioning in the case.

Earlier, on June 28, a police team led by Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar visited Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct searches, gather evidence and question individuals connected to the investigation.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 alleging embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Since then, investigators have been examining the financial records and the handling of temple donations as part of the ongoing probe.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair and transparent investigation and has reiterated that it will cooperate with the authorities while ensuring that the faith of millions of devotees remains protected. The allegations are currently under investigation, and no court has yet determined the guilt or innocence of the individuals named in the case.

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