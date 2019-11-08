Thackerays don't lie: Uddhav after Fadnavis says there was no talk of rotating CM

Image Source : PTI Thackeray's don't lie: Uddhav after Fadnavis says there was no talk of rotating CM

A huge war of words has erupted in the Bhartiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra moments after Devendra Fadnavis resigned as state's chief minister on Friday, a day ahead of the dissolution of Assembly. In a press conference after resigning, Fadnavis said, " I never had any discussion on sharing of CM post for 2.5 years," Fadnavis said naming Uddhav.

Clearly the Shiv Sena chief was not in a mood to take that allegation lying down. "I am shocked, hurt over being labeled as liar," Uddhav said as the two partners in the previous government fought it out in front of the national media.

"Thackerays don't lie," Uddhav said as he added, "Equal sharing of power was agreed upon in Amit Shah's presence." "Sena doesn't think of BJP as an enemy, but BJP should not make false claims," he added.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis in his press conference claimed that Uddhav Thackeray didn't pick his call. "I share great camaraderie with Uddhav Thackeray. I called Uddhav Thackeray but he didn't pick up my call," Devendra Fadnavis said sharing an insight into what all transpired in run-up to a failed attempt at government formation in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis in his press conference had also blamed the Shiv Sena for targeting senior BJP leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah. The point was later clarified by the Sena chief as he said, "I did not attack Modi but criticized the NDA government from time to time over policies."

However, Uddhave was more attacking when it came to Devendra Fadnavis.

"[I] Watched `caretaker' CM's media briefing and felt concerned," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Uddhav made it clear that he would fulfill the promise made to his father, late Sena founder Bal Thackeray, to install a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state, and does not need Devendra Fadnavis or Shah for this.

"There was an attempt to finish off Shiv Sena with sweet talk," he said.

Maharashtra Assembly Election results were declared on October 24. The BJP-Shiv Sena since then has had a series of talks but failed to reach consensus. Earlier in the day, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also made it clear that his party would sit in Opposition and respect the mandate.

With no resolution in sight to the Maharashtra political deadlock, the state seems to be heading to a President's rule.