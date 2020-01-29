SAD-BJP alliance bound by emotions, 'misunderstandings' been sorted: Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD-BJP alliance bound by emotions, misunderstandings been sorted out: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that his party alliance with the BJP in Punjab is bound by emotions and is intact. Addressing the media, Badal said "the SAD-BJP alliance is not just a political alliance. It is bound by emotions, for peace, the future, and interests of Punjab and the country. There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out."

He further said that SAD never broke alliance with the BJP.

"We just decided to contest the election separately. We've been supporting CAA from the beginning. We went to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for granting citizenship for Sikhs who have been subjected to persecution in Pak, Afghanistan," he added.

At a joint press conference with Badal, BJP president J P Nadda said that ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which had decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls over differences with the saffron party, will support his party in the elections.

Nadda also hailed the party as an old and strong ally.

Akali Dal''s decision to not contest the polls had triggered concerns in the BJP that it may alienate a section of Sikh voters.

Nadda held a long meeting with Badal before addressing the joint press conference.

The SAD had earlier announced in Delhi that it would not contest the Delhi polls next month after it was asked by ally BJP to change its stand on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.