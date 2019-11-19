'Selfishness is bad': Mohan Bhagwat's word of caution for BJP-Sena amid political bickering in Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI Mohan Bhagwat/File

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena of "selfishness" amid the recent fallout of the alliance partners over differences on government formation in Maharashtra.

"Everybody knows that both of them will face loss if they are going to fight over a matter. Everyone knows that selfishness is a bad thing but very few people give up their selfishness. Take the example of the country or of individuals," Bhagwat said at an event in Nagpur today.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested assembly elections in Maharashtra together but severed ties after conflict over power-sharing in the state. Shiv Sena is currently trying to rope in Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form a government.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the state assembly.

ALSO READ | Several births needed to understand Pawar: Sanjay Raut after meeting NCP chief

ALSO READ | Why is Sharad Pawar keeping Shiv Sena on tenterhooks?