Maharashtra to have strong, popular government before December: Sanjay Raut

As the suspense over government formation in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the process to form a government in the state will be completed in the next 5-6 days. Talking to the media, Raut today asserted the obstructions that had created hindrances in the government formation in Maharashtra are not in place anymore and that the picture will be clear by Thursday noon.

"All the obstructions which were there in the last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, are not there anymore," Raut said.

"You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon, he added.

Sanjay Raut also said Maharashtra will have a popular and a strong government before December, the process for which is underway.

"The process to form the government will complete in the next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December," Sanjay Raut said.

Replying to a question that attempts are being made to lure legislators on different sides, Raut dismissed the contentions saying such theories are a conspiracy of those who don't want to see a Shiv Sena government.

"In the Sena, the decision making is faster as it comes from the top to bottom, in NCP, the chief sounds out the party on taking a certain decision democratically and takes a little longer. Congress has its own century-plus old traditions of arriving at any decision. The picture will start clearing from tomorrow," Raut assured.

To a question whether Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena MP said "for the cause of the farmers, he will go and meet anybody" to ensure that the state's disaster-hit peasantry gets maximum help and relief.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament today, over the issues being faced by the farmers in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the meeting between Pawar and PM Modi, Sanjay Raut said farmers in Maharashtra are facing problems and Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are concerned with the farmers' issues.

"Kya pradhan mantri se agar koi neta milta hai to khichdi hi pakti hai kya? PM is for the entire nation and anyone can meet the Prime Minister," Sanjay Raut said.

(Is the meeting between prime minister and a political leader a vendetta?)

Political sources in Mumbai indicate that despite speculation and impatience in some circles, most issues have been finalized among the three parties, and it is only a matter of time before they announce their alliance and complete the government formation process.

