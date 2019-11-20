Amid Maharashtra logjam, Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi today over farmers' crisis

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, over the issues being faced in Maharashtra. The meeting between the NCP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes amid the intense political activity to form a government in Maharashtra. None of the parties had won a majority in state assembly elections last month. The two leaders will meet in parliament in the afternoon.

The news was confirmed by Nawab Malik of the NCP, who said Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament today.

"We will demand some relief for the farmers, from the Prime Minister," Nawab Malik said.

"The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held at 12 pm today in Parliament," Malik added.

The meeting is significant at a time Sharad Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can take power in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the NCP and Congress is also scheduled for today. Among the issues likely to be discussed is their likely alliance if they join hands with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to the contours of their tie-up in the coming polls.

According to an NCP leader, the Congress and the NCP are not comfortable with the name 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' (a grand alliance comprising the Shiv Sena).

"We don't want the name of any party in the alliance. Even in the NDA and the UPA alliances don't have names of parties," the leader added.

The Congress-NCP alliance is known as 'Aghadi' (front) and the Shiv Sena-BJP-RPI and other smaller parties are known by the term 'Mahayuti' (the grand alliance).

The two parties would also discuss whether they would contest the civic body polls with the Shiv Sena if the three parties join hands to form the government in the state.

Also Read | NCP working on rotational CM formula with Sena

Also Read | Bhagwat's word of caution for BJP-Sena amid bickering in Maharashtra​