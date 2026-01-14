Karnataka man dies after throat slit by Chinese manjha, was going to meet daughter for Sankranti 48-year-old Sanjaykumar Hosanamni was en route to bring his daughter home from her hostel to celebrate the Sankranti festival when tragedy struck. He died on the spot after his throat was slit by a stray kite string, also known as manjha.

Bengaluru:

A tragic incident was reported from Bidar district on Wednesday morning, where a motorcycle rider died on the spot after a Chinese manja slit his throat, a banned kite flying string.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjaykumar Hosanamni, a 48-year-old resident of Bambulgi village in Bidar taluk. The incident occurred near Talamadgi village in Chitgoppa taluk when a strand of Chinese manja lying on the road suddenly got entangled around his neck while he was riding his motorcycle.

He reportedly lost balance and fell from the bike, suffering severe bleeding, and died at the scene. Sanjaykumar was travelling to Humnabad to bring his daughter back from her hostel for the Sankranti festival.

His body has been sent to the mortuary of Mannekhelli Government Hospital for post-mortem. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Mannekhelli police station and further investigation is underway.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said the incident took place at around 11 in the morning on a national highway in the district. He said the victim, identified as a 48-year-old man, was riding a motorcycle when a manja thread cut his throat, leading to his immediate death.

The SP said the manja thread lying on the road got caught around the rider's neck, causing a deep cut. He fell and succumbed to his injuries.

He added that the police have been conducting a district-wide drive for the past 3 days in view of the Sankranti festival, during which the use of manja thread for kite flying has already been banned. Despite the ban, information has been received that some shops are still selling the prohibited thread.

“We have seized the banned manja from 2 to 3 places and once again warn all shop owners that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found selling or using banned manja,” the SP said.

Police also said the deceased worked as a lorry cleaner and was on his way to bring his children home from a hostel. Further details are being ascertained.

