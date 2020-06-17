Sanjay Jha dropped as Congress spokesperson after critical article; Abhishek Dutt appointed media panelist

Image Source : PTI Sanjay Jha dropped as Congress spokesperson after critical article

Sanjay Jha has been removed as a Congress spokesperson, days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party. Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists for the Congress.

"Congress president has also approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," the party said in an official statement.

In an article published days back, Jha had said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling. I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," he said in the article.

“There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness.

For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration," he had said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage