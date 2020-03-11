Emotional Rahul Gandhi says 'Jyotiraditya only man who can walk into my house'

A file image of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Rahul Gandhi.

In an emotional response to Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party, his long time friend and former party president Rahul Gandhi has said the Gwalior royalty is the only man who can walk into his house. This is Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after Scindia formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Jyotiraditya is the only man who can walk into my house anytime," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by CNN News18.

Earlier on Wednesday, Scindia joined the saffron party stating that he was "pained" and "distressed" for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation. He said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile Congress leader said the dream which he saw with his former colleagues for the state has been shattered in the last 18 months.

