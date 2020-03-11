Jyotiraditya Scindia, Harsh Chauhan declared BJP's Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Chauhan have been declared Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who parted ways with the Congress party, joined BJP on Wednesday in the presence of JP Nadda and others.

The BJP Central Election Committee met on Tuesday evening to discuss the names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha from various states. Madhya Pradesh has 11 Rajya Sabha seats and three seats are falling vacant in April this year. One is currently held by Congress' Digvijaya Singh while the other two are represented by BJP's Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatia. The last date to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is March 13. The Rajya Sabha election is set to take place on March 26.

The trigger behind Scindia's exit from the Congress party is said to have been the infighting over Rajya Sabha tickets. Scindia was awaiting communication but none from the top Congress leadership got in touch with him.

