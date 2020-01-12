Priyanka's workshop for party men in Rae Bareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a four-day workshop for district and city presidents of the party in Rae Bareli from January 16 to 19. This will be the second workshop to be held by Priyanka for party leaders. The first workshop was held in Rae Bareli in October last year. The workshop will be held in two batches and Priyanka will remain in Rae Bareli for four days. She will be addressing the district and city party presidents, majority of whom are first timers.

She will be discussing the party strategy for 2022 assembly elections with them and will apprise them of the party ideology.

She will also give them programmes designed to reach out to the masses and those in the rural interiors and also the programmes that will be undertaken in the coming months.

Sources said that some experts may also be called in to deliver lectures to the participants in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the absence of senior party leaders in this workshop is likely to reinforce the allegation that the 'new Congress' has no room for veterans.

