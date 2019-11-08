Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan: BJP knows that it will not be able to form government

Image Source : PTI( FILE) Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows that they will not be able to form a government in the state. He was speaking with the media in Mumbai. During his media interaction, Chavan lashed out at Devendra Fadnavis-led state government and said that Shiv Sena-BJP government does not have its priorities right.

"The government spent crores of rupees on things like bullet train and hyperloop while ignoring the real issues state faces," said Chavan.

Political dvelopments in Maharashtra gathered pace on Friday as CM Devendra Fadnavis met state Governor BS Koshyari and handed his resignation. In a press conference held soon afterwards, Fadnavis lashed out at Shiv Sena while maintaining that there was no 50:50 agreement over power sharing between the allies.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut addressed media separately soon thereafter. Uddhav Thackeray, in quite aggressive words lashed out at Amit Shah and Fadnavis . Thackeray said that both of them were accusing him of lying.

"Thakcerays do not lie," he said.

Top state leaders of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party including Sharad Pawar went in a huddle on Friday evening. Prithviraj Chavan's statement came when this meeting was over.

Chavan refrained from making definite comment on possible President's Rule in Maharashtra while mentioning that current situation has thrown up a number of issues.