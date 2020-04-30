Image Source : PTI To help the needy: Prashant Kishor launches campaign for DMK

Many political parties and social organisations are helping people amid the coronavirus crisis. On the one hand the BJP is providing relief material to the needy people all over the country, on the other hand the DMK in Tamil Nadu is running the "ondrinaivomvaa" campaign for the people in this crisis. This campaign is being run by political analyst Prashant Kishor's company I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee). The main goal of this campaign, as per the company, is to provide relief to the people.

I-PAC media analyst Shivaji Dubey told IANS that in nine days 6,70,911 problems have been registered through the helpline and 45,500 needy people have been given food. Also, 10,237 volunteers in the state have got associated with this campaign.

According to Dubey, the DMK, under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, aims to reach more than four crore people in the state through this multi-pronged initiative. The party will try to know the issues bothering 2.5 lakh people through this campaign and these issues will be resolved.

He said that 20 lakh poor people will be served food and a target has been set to directly connect with 10 lakh families. Along with this, 10 lakh volunteers are also being added to help the needy.

He stated that those who wished to join this campaign can visit www.ondrinaivomvaa.in/en for more information about this initiative, or can make a call on 90730 90730.

