Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla unit's drug licences in Pune over Reactin Plus recall, storage lapses

Pune:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken strict action against a Carry and Forwarding (C&F) unit of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd in Pune, cancelling its drug sale licences over multiple regulatory violations. The action relates to serious lapses in the packaging, storage, record-keeping and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets. According to the Maharashtra FDA, the cancellation of the licences came into force on August 27 after officials inspected the company's main warehouse located at Wadki in Pune district. The inspection brought several deficiencies in the company's systems for storing and distributing medicines to light.

The regulatory action followed an inspection conducted around June this year, during which FDA officials found an unauthorised claim on the packaging of Reactin Plus Tablets. The medicine is classified as a Schedule H prescription drug, but its packaging described it as an "analgesic and antipyretic". The FDA said such a claim amounted to misbranding and was contrary to provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Following the discovery, the regulator seized Reactin Plus stock valued at around Rs 11.19 lakh. The company was subsequently directed to recall the affected medicine from the market.

Company's recall compliance found inadequate

The FDA said the company did not fully comply with the recall directions and failed to undertake all the measures required by the regulator. A subsequent inspection of the C&F unit's drug sale and distribution operations revealed further deficiencies. These included differences between procurement and sales records and the actual computerised stock maintained by the company.

The regulator also found discrepancies between the physical inventory and computerised records. Such gaps raised concerns over the accuracy of the unit's stock management and distribution records.

Medicines found stored directly on warehouse floor

The inspection also highlighted shortcomings in the warehouse's storage arrangements. Medicines were found placed directly on the floor, while the availability and use of pallets and racks were found to be inadequate.

The FDA further identified deficiencies in the records and procedures followed for handling expired medicines. These shortcomings indicated gaps in the systems required for proper storage and management of pharmaceutical products. The regulator also specifically flagged the unit's failure to comply adequately with directions concerning the recall of Reactin Plus Tablets.

FDA issues show-cause notice before licence cancellation

After identifying the violations, the Maharashtra FDA issued a show-cause notice to the licence holder and sought an explanation from the company. The department examined the company's response but concluded that the deficiencies identified during the inspections had not been satisfactorily addressed. The FDA also found that the directions issued in connection with the Reactin Plus recall had not been adequately followed. Based on these findings, the regulator cancelled the drug sale licences of the Pune C&F unit with effect from August 27.

FDA warns pharma companies against safety lapses

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would adopt a strict approach towards violations that could affect drug safety and public health. He particularly stressed compliance in matters involving the advertising, sale, storage and distribution of Schedule H prescription medicines. "Any violation of rules by any entity involved in the manufacture and distribution of medicines will invite strict action as per law," he said.

The action against the Pune C&F unit underscores the importance of maintaining proper storage conditions, accurate inventory records and effective recall mechanisms throughout the medicine supply chain. It also highlights the regulatory scrutiny faced by pharmaceutical companies when prescription medicines are found to have packaging, distribution or recall-related irregularities.

What is Reactin Plus and why did the FDA act?

The FDA's action centres on the packaging and subsequent recall of Reactin Plus Tablets. The regulator objected to the unauthorised description of the Schedule H medicine as an "analgesic and antipyretic" and treated the packaging issue as a violation of the applicable drug laws. The regulator's concerns subsequently extended beyond the product packaging to the company's handling of the recall and the broader systems used at its C&F facility for storage, stock management and distribution.

(With inputs from PTI)

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