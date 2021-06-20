Cabinet reshuffle expected? PM Modi holds meeting with union ministers including Shah, Rajnath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE PM Modi holds meeting with union ministers including Shah, Rajnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence. The meeting comes amid speculations of a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Modi has held about five meetings this month with union ministers in different groups to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.

Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also took part in today's meeting.

While details of the meeting were not known, political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

Though there has been no official word on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, but speculation over the issue has been doing the rounds for many days.

The Cabinet meeting, which is chaired by the prime minister, is usually held once a week and that of the council of ministers once a month. The cabinet meeting is being held virtually every Wednesday.

