Parliamentarians to undergo COVID-19 test for entry into Monsoon Session

All Members of Parliament will have to undergo a COVID-19 test to attend the Monsoon Session, which is likely to begin September 14. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held a meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, AIIMS, DRDO, and other agencies to give a final shape to arrangements. During the meeting, Birla gave directions to ensure that proper caution is exercised with regard to health safety and for this, comprehensive arrangements related to health checkups are being put in place within the Parliament House.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that all preparations based on "expert advice" will be undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the session and prevent spread of Covid-19 infection. The Session will be conducted with all necessary health safety arrangements in Parliament House.

"All members shall be requested to undergo Covid-19 test," he said.

Preparations for Monsoon Session of Parliament

As per the Chairman's directions, all possible steps are being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. For this, thermal guns and thermal scanner cameras will be used for measurement of temperature at entry points in the Parliament House.

In addition, proper measures for sanitisation of Parliament House premises will be undertaken. The facility of touchless sanitisers will be in place at 40 different places within the Parliament House and emergency medical teams and ambulances will also be stationed.

All guidelines related to COVID-19 prevention will be strictly followed.

Social distancing and other guidelines will be followed within the Lok Sabha Chamber. Members will be allowed to address the Chair while being seated, so that the risk of infection might be minimised.

During the Session, visitors will not be allowed entry into the Parliament House Complex.

"This decision has been taken to minimise the risk of infection in light of the pandemic. Necessary arrangements will be made in galleries for members to ensure social distancing," he said.

Birla further said that testing facility for officers and staff of Parliament will also be in place. "For this purpose, the detailed guidelines are being prepared. The staff may be reduced, if required. The facilities for testing of officials of Ministries and personal staff of Members will also be in place," he said.

Along with this, there is a proposal to restrict the number of media persons, both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. COVID (RT-PCR) test will be mandatory for all media persons.

(With IANS inputs)

