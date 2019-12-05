Indian economy in 'state of doom and gloom': Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : FILE Indian economy in 'state of doom and gloom': Mamata

With the GDP projections revised downwards, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the NDA government at the Centre, saying the economy was in "a state of doom and gloom". Inaugurating INFOCOM 2019, Banerjee dwelt on the rising prices of essentials including onions which were selling at Rs 140 per kilo and said the big industrialists were loathe to invest due to fear of Central agencies.

"Look what has happened to the GDP. Our economy is under a state of gloom and doom," she said.

On the apprehensions of industrialists, who are afraid of raids by Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, she refered to Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj speaking out about the government's alleged intolerance of criticism.

"Rahul Bajaj had the guts to speak out. But I feel he has been put under scanner since then. Each of us are all under scanner," Banerjee said, underscoring that governments should desist from interfering in matters of the industry and instead help them out.

At an event in Delhi over the weekend with Home Minister Amit Shah in the audience, the Bajaj Group Chairman raised the concern that although the government was "doing good", there was "no confidence" among the public and the industry whether the government would appreciate if it was criticised.

Banerjee said her government had no plans to interfere in affairs of the industry.

"We have no desire to interfere with the matters of the industry, the way the BJP government is doing. Many of the industrialists have left Indian shores as they are scared," she claimed.

