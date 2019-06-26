Mamata urges CPI (M), Congress to come together to fight BJP in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Congress and CPI(M) to unite in fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Criticising the BJP, Banerjee said the saffron party is trying to bring in an alien culture in Bengal.

"The people of the state are witnessing in Bhatpara what happens if you vote for the BJP. I feel all of us (TMC, Congress, CPIM) should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically, but on common issues at the national level, we can come together," she said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress. The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, under which Bhatpara falls.

Mamata, speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, also made her stand clear on the cut money issue. The TMC supremo asserted that there is nothing wrong if she tries to discipline her party workers, but no one has the right to malign them without evidence.

