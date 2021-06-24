Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Get early WHO approval for Covaxin': Mamata presses for PM's intervention as students raise concern

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to seek an early approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Covaxin.

In her letter, Mamata cited concerns of those students who wish to travel abroad for higher education and received Covaxin jabs. She said these students received information that their vaccination certification is not valid abroad.

"It is learnt that Covaxin is still not approved by WHO and it is not possible to travel abroad as many countries are allowing only those people who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. Large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of these students have got themselves vaccinated with Covaxin. They came to learn later on that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake," she wrote.

The chief minister further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure an early approval from WHO for Covaxin.

"Hence, I request you for your kind intervention so that an early approval is received for Covaxin from WHO and students do not face any problem. This will also benefit people travelling abroad for job, education, business and any other purposes as well," Mamata said.

