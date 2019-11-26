"Still a ray of hope," Mamata Banerjee lauds tectonic political shift in Maharashtra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and said that people of India should follow the ideals eshrined in the Constitution of the country. Mamata, referring to Maharashtra's political situation, also said that citizens should matter not individuals.

"On Constitution Day, homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to our great democracy. Let us live every word of the Constitution: Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality," Banerjee tweeted.

The TMC supremo also said, "In Maharashtra, government (Fadnavis') was forced to tender resignation. Regardless of how powerful they think they are, citizens matter not individuals."

"Amidst sorrow, there is still a ray of hope," Mamata said referring to the resignation of the Devendra Fadnavis as CM and the Ajit Pwar as Deputy CM in Maharashtra after SC's decision to have the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow.

The TMC chief asserted that Devendra Fadnavis did the right thing by resigning (as Maharashtra CM). "He should not have taken the oath in the first place before proving his majority."

"If someone in power thinks they are everything, this should remind them that they all abide by the constitution," Mamata signed off by saying.

The government is celebrating November 26 as the Constitution Day as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic. The Centre had in 2015 declared November 26 as the Constitution Day.

