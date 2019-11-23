Maharashtra needs stable, not 'khichdi' govt, says Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as CM

After taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again for the second consecutive term Devendra Fadnavis said that the state needed a stable government and not a 'Khichdi' government. "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result, President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt, not a 'khichdi' government," ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again: People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt. pic.twitter.com/6Zmf9J9qKc — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

BJP, with 105 seats forged alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party which bagged 54 seats to garner the majority figure.

National Conference Party's Ajit Pawar, who sworn in as Fadnavis deputy said: "From result day to this day no party was able to form Govt, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Govt."

The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

