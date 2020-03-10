Like Madhya Pradesh, BJP can form government in Maharashtra as well: Ramdas Athawale

Image Source : FILE BJP can form government in Maharashtra as well: Ramdas Athawale

As Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh totters, the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can form a government in Maharashtra. RPI supports BJP which sits in Opposition in Maharashtra. Athwale claimed that many Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra were not happy with Maha Vikas Aaghadi in Maharashtra and this can result in "political earthquake" in Maharashtra.

While he maintained that he did not have any discussion with Shiv Sena on this but said he believes tha Uddhav will soon have a change of heart. This, he said, will result disintegration of Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance and an eventual fall of Uddhav Thackeray government.

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from primary membership of Congress on Tuesday. He has support of a sizeable chunk of Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. This has case clouds of doubt over stability of Kamal Nath government.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Crisis: What's cooking in Rahul Gandhi's mind?

Watch | I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi', says Yashodhara Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia