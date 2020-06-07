'Kaidi baja raha thali, janata bajao tali': Lalu Prasad Yadav's poster at Patna's Dak Bungalow crossing

Image Source : ANI Posters depicting RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav were seen at Income Tax building and Dak Bungalow crossroads in Patna.

Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place later this year, mainstream political parties in the state have intensified their political campaign. On one side, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address one of his biggest virtual rally in the state, while on the other, RJD is planning to launch 'Thali Peeto' campaign.

Amid all this, posters depicting RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav were seen at Income Tax Department building and Dak Bungalow crossroads in Patna. The poster also had images RJD leaders Mohammad Shahabuddin, and Raj Ballabh Yadav.

Bihar: Posters depicting RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav put up at Income Tax and Dak Bungalow crossroads in Patna. pic.twitter.com/kM3xO4TTHc — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

However, it has not yet been confirmed who has put out these posters that were seen at Income Tax department and Dak Bungalow.

