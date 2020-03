L Murugan appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president

The BJP on Wednesday appointed L Murugan, a practising advocate of Madras High Court, the president of its Tamil Nadu unit. The 43-year-leader has risen through the ranks and served in the Standing Counsel of Government of India in Madras High Court

Announcing the appointment, BJP said Murugan will take charge with immediate effect.

