Karnataka crisis: Governor's 'second love letter' hurt me, says Kumaraswamy in apparent reference to second deadline to prove majority

As second deadline issued to him by Karanataka Governor Vajubhai Vala drew nearer, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that second 'love letter' from the Governor has hurt him. He was speaking in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2019 18:14 IST
As second deadline issued to him by Karanataka Governor Vajubhai Vala draws nearer, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that second 'love letter' from the Governor has hurt him. He was speaking in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Governor Vala on Friday, issued a second deadline to Kumaraswamy after the first deadline lapased at 1:30 pm. The Governor had written to Kumaraswamy after assembly session on the confidence motion remained inconclusive on Thursday.

The deadlock in Karnataka has continued with no immediate end in sight as of Friday evening. CM Kumaraswamy moved the confidence motion on Thursday. Ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) is adamant on its demand of 'finishing the debate' on the motion before the voting takes place. Bharatiya Janata Party, headed by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is pressing for immediate voting on the confidence motion.

 

