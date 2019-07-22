Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
Karnataka trust vote hangs in balance: Floor test delayed till Tuesday, 'resignation letter' of Kumaraswamy surfaces

Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly, 'resignation letter' of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy surfaced on social media.   

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 0:04 IST
Karnataka floor test is still hanging in balance with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress delaying the trust vote till Tuesday. 

Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly, 'resignation letter' of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy surfaced on social media. 

"Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of the Ministers of Karnataka appointed by me on July 22, 2019", read the letter showed by Kumaraswamy. 

Kumaraswamy, however, dismissed the letter as "fake". 

"I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don't know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature and has spread the same on social media. I am shocked. It is a cheap tactic of politics."

