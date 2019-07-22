Karnataka trust vote hangs in balance: Floor test delayed till Tuesday, 'resignation letter' of Kumaraswamy surfaces

Ahead of trust vote, 'resignation letter' of Kumaraswamy surfaces on social media

Karnataka floor test is still hanging in balance with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress delaying the trust vote till Tuesday.

Ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly, 'resignation letter' of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy surfaced on social media.

"Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of the Ministers of Karnataka appointed by me on July 22, 2019", read the letter showed by Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy, however, dismissed the letter as "fake".

Siddaramaiah, Congress at Vidhana Soudha: Tomorrow we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 PM tomorrow we will finish discussion, by 6 PM we will finish the floor test. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/9OmLEHvpFW — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

"I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I don't know who is waiting to become CM. Someone has forged my signature and has spread the same on social media. I am shocked. It is a cheap tactic of politics."

ALSO READ | Karnataka political crisis: Speaker Ramesh Kumar summons rebel Congress MLAs for hearing

ALSO READ | Karnataka crisis - Highlights from July 22