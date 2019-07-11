Will he, won't he? CM Kumaraswamy calls cabinet meeting, may dissolve Karnataka Assembly

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Uncertainty in Karanataka prevails as sword still hangs over HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy has called a cabinet meeting today and there are predictions that he may propose to dissolve Karnataka Assembly.

16 MLAs of Congress-JD(S) combine have rebelled so far. Other than that, two independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to Kumaraswamy government.

On Wednesday, Congress' DK Shivakumar travelled to Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs who were holed up in Renaissance Hotel in Powai.

Shivakumar, known for his negotiation skills, has been responsible for forging the alliance between the Congress party and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) in the state. He, thereby, took it upon himself to convince the rebel MLAs to dictate, if not negotiate, terms.

The rebel MLAs didn't relent and Shivakumar kept waiting outside the Mumbai hotel they had put up at -- which he was glad to.

The police weren't and detained Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was released from detention after around three hours -- following which he said: "It is shameful what the BJP has done to democracy... The government machinery is being misused."

"My friends were calling me to meet, but they were prevented. The police are deporting me to Bengaluru and I don't want to create any law and order situation here," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka crisis: SC to hear plea of 10 rebel MLAs of Congress, JD(S) on Thursday

Watch | Karnataka political crisis: Rebel MLAs move Supreme Court against Speaker