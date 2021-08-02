Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Final list by Tuesday night, CM Bommai says after meeting Nadda

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the final list of probables for the keenly-awaited expansion of his cabinet will be released by Tuesday night. Bommai made the statement after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi.

"I had a detailed discussion about govt expansion with JP Nadda, explained to him the ground situation in State. We want to give a credible and proactive cabinet...By tomorrow night they might give us the final list, it will be presented by the high command itself," Bommai told reporters.

He said a list of different combinations has been made, and that "everybody will be taken into consideration."

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

