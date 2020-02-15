Scindia vs Kamal Nath: Congress is united under Kamal Nath ji, says Digvijaya Singh

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, though party colleagues command their own circles of influence in Madhya Pradesh. In the aftermath of 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia's name was among the probables for chief ministerial post.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday weighed-in on the ongoing feud between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party MLA Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia has been training guns at Kamal Nath for 'unfulfilled poll promises'. Digvijay Singh said that Congress party was "together under the leadership of Kamal Nath Ji"

"Promise letter is for 5 years. We have fulfilled many promises and fulfilment of other promises is underway. Scindia Ji is not against anybody, Congress party is together under the leadership of Kamal Nath Ji," said Digvijaya Singh. He was quoted by ANI.

Use of the argument that "Promise letter is for 5 years" by Digvijay Singh is interesting as Kamal Nath himself has said this before to counter Jyotiraditya Scindia's charge that the state government is not doing enough in accordance to Congress' poll promises.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, though party colleagues command their own circles of influence in Madhya Pradesh. In the aftermath of 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia's name was among the probables for chief ministerial post. However, the office was subsequently assumed by Kamal Nath.

On Friday (February 14), Jyotiradiya Scindia told media that he was willing to launch an agitation "on streets" of Madhya Pradesh if Kamal Nath government does not fulfil promises it made in its election manifesto in 2018. This was widely seen as resentment against Kamal Nath.

However, Digvijaya Singh's comment apparently seek to end the feud between Scindia and Kamal Nath, the two influential Congress leaders.

