Has Jyotiraditya Scindia removed 'BJP' from his Twitter bio?

Image Source : PTI Jyotiraditya Scindia/File

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia created a flutter after a few social media users said that he has removed mention of 'BJP' from his Twitter profile. Some reports also claimed that Scindia's twitter bio was not carrying political details like before, triggering speculations about his next move.

The speculations also comes a day after Balendu Shukla, a former Madhya Pradesh minister and childhood friend of latest Congress veteran Madhavrao Scindia, quit the BJP and rejoined the Congress.

Contrary to the reports, it is said that Scindia never added 'BJP' to his Twitter bio. Scindia's supporter Krishna Rathore said there has been no change in the bio of the politician. Scindia also retweeted Rathore's tweet that mentioned that his Twitter bio remained unchanged and that rumours surrounding it were baseless.

"The news in the media about Jyotiraditya Scindia are completely baseless. Scindia ji has not made any changes in his Twitter bio. His bio mentioned that he is a cricket lover and public servant and it remains the same today," he tweeted.

श्री @JM_Scindia जी के बारे में मीडिया में चल रही खबरें पूरी तरह से निराधार है। सिंधिया जी ने अपने टि्वटर बायो में कोई चेंज नहीं किया है, पहले भी उनके बायो में क्रिकेट प्रेमी और जनसेवक ऐड था और आज भी वही है। pic.twitter.com/TC23ZD1oKR — Krishna Rathore (@ScindiaT) June 6, 2020

Later, Scindia also tweeted: " Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth."

Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 6, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage