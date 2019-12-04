Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/PTI Hurriyat linked groups behind stone pelting in Kashmir

Organisations and activists which are part of the Hurriyat are behind stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that all essential services are functioning normally in Kashmir Valley. He also said that 5,161 persons were taken into preventive custody in the Valley since August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370, that gave special status to Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two UTs.

In a written reply to a question regarding militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that "to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the State and maintenance of public order, 5,161 persons including political leaders/workers, stone pelters, over ground workers, separatists, etc. were taken into preventive custody in Kashmir Valley since August 4".

Of these, "presently 609 persons are under preventive detentions which include 218 stone pelters. He noted that after August 5, 194 cases have been registered in Jammu and Kashmir for breach of peace".

Commenting on the financing of militants and separatists, Reddy said that illegal money is being sent through hawala channels from across the border to finance terror related activities, stone pelting and attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir valley and that the NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far.

He said that following the abrogation of special status "certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed and it has been reported by government of Jammu and Kashmir that all essential services are functioning normally in the valley".

