Kapil Mishra, rebel AAP MLA, joins BJP

Kapil Mishra, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel.

Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Kapil Mishra joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel. pic.twitter.com/uFHiPd8ij0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Kapil Mishra was recently disqualified from the Delhi assembly under the anti-defection law. He had moved the high court to challenge Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel's decision and termed the order "illegal" and "undemocratic."

The court then asked Mishra to show how the findings of the Speaker's order against him were "palpably erroneous."