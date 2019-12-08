Image Source : PTI DMK endorses Stalin on approaching court against civic polls

The DMK party on Sunday agreed with its President M.K. Stalin's views on approaching the courts against the conduct of local body polls in Tamil Nadu without following due procedure. At the meeting of party's District Secretaries, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, a resolution to this effect was adopted. The party also condemned the state government and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for announcing the polls without following the directions in the Supreme Court order.

The DMK said it is for holding the polls after following the processes like delimitation, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Recently, last month, The State headquarters of the DMK received a hoax bomb call. Following the call, the premises of the headquarters, "Anna Arivalayam," was thoroughly checked by police. "It is no doubt a hoax call," a police officer told PTI.

