Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Devendra Fadnavis Press Conference: Highlights

Devendra Fadnavis Press Conference: Highlights

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is addressing a press conference. Fadnavis' PC comes moments after Ajit Pawar resigned as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you the live updates from the Press Conference.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2019 15:56 IST
Fadnavis press conference
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Devendra Fadnavis to address press conference today

Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis announced his resignation in a press conference which was held moments after Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy CM.

Here is what Fadnavis has said so far in the Press Conference

Devendra Fadnavis: The hunger for power is such that now Shiv Sena leaders are even willing to ally with Sonia Gandhi.

Devendra Fadnavis: After this, I'll go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the govt. But that will be a very unstable govt as there is a huge difference of opinions. 

Devendra Fadnavis: We waited for the Shiv Sena for a long time but they didn't respond and instead talked to Congress-NCP. People who never stepped outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence) to meet anyone were going door to door to make a government with NCP and Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis: We realised we don't have the numbers and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading.

Devendra Fadnavis: We don't have a majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation as Dy CM.

Devendra Fadnavis: Will go to the Raj Bhawan and tender my resignation.

Devendra Fadnavis: BJP will become the voice of the people as opposition.

Devendra Fadnavis: NCP's Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we don't have the numbers.

( More to follow... )

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News