Devendra Fadnavis Press Conference: Highlights

Devendra Fadnavis to address press conference today

Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis announced his resignation in a press conference which was held moments after Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy CM.

Here is what Fadnavis has said so far in the Press Conference

Devendra Fadnavis: The hunger for power is such that now Shiv Sena leaders are even willing to ally with Sonia Gandhi.

Devendra Fadnavis: After this, I'll go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the govt. But that will be a very unstable govt as there is a huge difference of opinions.

Devendra Fadnavis: We waited for the Shiv Sena for a long time but they didn't respond and instead talked to Congress-NCP. People who never stepped outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence) to meet anyone were going door to door to make a government with NCP and Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis: We realised we don't have the numbers and we don't want to indulge in horse-trading.

Devendra Fadnavis: We don't have a majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation as Dy CM.

Devendra Fadnavis: Will go to the Raj Bhawan and tender my resignation.

Devendra Fadnavis: BJP will become the voice of the people as opposition.

Devendra Fadnavis: NCP's Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we don't have the numbers.

