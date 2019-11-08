'Uddhav didn't answer my calls': Fadnavis lashes out at ally Shiv Sena

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Devendra Fadnavis/File Image

In a first counter-attack on Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Uddhav Thackeray did not answer calls made by him. Fadnavis was addressing a press conference after tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The tenure of the Maharashtra assembly is ending at midnight of November 9.

In his presser, Fadnavis came down heavily on Shiv Sena and blamed its "wrong policy" to shun the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and talk with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Devendra Fadnavis also dismissed Shiv Sena's claims of a rotational chief minister. "No decision was taken in my presence on sharing CM post with Sena for 2.5 years," he said.

I phoned Uddhav Thackeray but he did not accept my calls, Fadnavis further alleged in the press conference. In a full-throttle attack, Fadnavis said BJP has never made any statements on Uddhav Thackeray or Balasaheb Thackeray while Shiv Sena has openly been making remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party.