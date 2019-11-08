Fadnavis' 5-point attack on Shiv Sena Devendra Fadnavis went full-throttle against Shiv Sena, minutes after he tendered his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday. From rejecting Sena's claims of a rotational CM to lodging strong protest over critical statements by Uddhav Thackeray's party, Fadnavis laid bare all aspects of the love-hate relationship between the political allies.