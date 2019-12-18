Congress should see 1947 proposal before opposing CAA: Amit Shah

Congress should see 1947 proposal before opposing CAA: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reminded the Congress to see the 1947 proposal of the party Executive committee before criticizing the Modi government over the issue.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said the statements of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh should also be seen by the Congress along with those made by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel.

"Before the Congress Party opposes to the CAA and spreads rumors and unrest across the country, it should listen and read the statements of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad and Sardar Patel in the November 25, 1947, Congress Executive Proposal," Shah said.

He said the Congress should also see the statement of its leader Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress had been opposing the CAA on the ground that it is discriminatory in nature. On the other hand, Mamta Banerjee said that the BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention center. But we will not let that happen," she said, reiterating that she won't allow the implementation of the citizenship law and the NRC in West Bengal.

