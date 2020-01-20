Congress sets up panels for better coordination among leaders in states ruled by it

The Congress on Monday set up committees in states ruled by it to ensure better coordination among its leaders and implementation of party manifestos in New Delhi. The panels have bee constituted in the wake of increased rumblings within the Congress' state units where it is in power. There have been reports of contretemps between party leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh coming out in the open.

While AICC general secretary incharge for Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria has been made the chairman of the coordination committee, other members of the panel include Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Minakshi Natarajan, a statement from the party said.

In Rajasthan, the general secretary in-charge for party affairs Avinash Pandey will be the chairman of the coordination panel, while chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit chief Sachin Pilot are its members, besides Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepinder Shekhawat, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Harish Chaudhary.

In Chhattisgarh, the committee will be headed by AICC incharge P L Punia, while other members include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state unit chief Mohan Markam, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be chairman of the panel for Puducherry, while Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Namassivayam, Vaithilingham, M Kandasamy, A V Subramanian, Valsaraj and Sanjay Dutt are its other members.

The party also set up manifesto implementation committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Former union minister P Chidambaram has been made the chairman of the manifesto implementation committee in Punjab. Jairam Ramesh is the chairman of the panel for Chhattisgarh and Veerappa Moily for Puducherry.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has been made the chairman of the committee for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh minister Tamradhwaj Sahu is the chairman of the panel for Rajasthan.

Other members of the manifesto panel for Rajasthan include Amar Singh, Avinash Pandey, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, while the members of the panel for Madhya Pradesh include Arjun Mothwadia, besides Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Dipak Babaria.

For Punjab, the other members of the manifesto implementation panel are Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Asha Kumari.

In Chhattisgarh, the other members of the manifesto implementation panel are Randeep Surjewala, Bhupesh Baghel, Mohan Markam and PL Punia, while the members of the panel for Puducherry are Raghvan, Chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC chief A Namachivayam and Mukul Wasnik.

The Congress wants that the promises made by the party during assembly elections be implemented properly in a time-bound manner in all the states ruled by it.

