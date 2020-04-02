Congress playing petty politics, should stop misleading people: Amit Shah

Image Source : PTI File image of medical staff wearing masks and protective suits outside an isolation ward in Kochi, Kerala

Union Home Minister on Thursday made scathingly critical observations about the Congress Party, saying that even as India's efforts to fight coronavirus were being lauded domestically and critically, the single-largest opposition party was busy indulging itself in "petty politics." "High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said in a tweet.

The remarks by the Member of Parliament from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency came soon after the conclusion of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. "The CWC is of the opinion that the government has not given any thought whatsoever to the deteriorating economic situation. This does not brook any delay," a statement at the end of the meeting said.

The statement further called upon the government to come out with an emergency plan within a week, short-term plan within a month and a medium to long-term plan within the next three months to "revive the economy."

As of April 2, the Union Health Ministry recorded a total of 1,965 cases in the country, including 50 deaths. At least 365 new coronavirus cases have emerged across the country in the last 24 hours, the ministry has said.

Also read: India's coronavirus cases rise to 1965; 50 deaths so far