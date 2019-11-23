Congress planning to shift its MLAs out of Maharashtra: Sources

Congress planning to shift its MLAs out of Maharashtra claim sources

Amid the present political scenario in Maharashtra, the Congress Party is planning to move its MLAs Congress ruled state and out of Maharashtra. TNews agency ANI reported quoting sources. According to reports, the party is planning to shift its MLAs to Madhya Pradesh till the trust vote is concluded. This move comes to avoid horse-trading ahead of the floor tests which is slated to be held on 30 November.

Sources: Congress is planning to move its MLAs out of Maharashtra. They will be moved to a Congress ruled state. pic.twitter.com/QXoUgc4p7C — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier today, The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making a "mockery of the Constitution" and said that Ajit Pawar went alone with the saffron party and none of the other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs will support him.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters here, senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said, "This is making a mockery of the Constitution. The BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states."

The Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP were left surprised after Ajit Pawar on Saturday morning took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The three parties were supposed to seal the Maharashtra alliance deal later in the day.

Meanwhile, justifying the early morning swearing-in, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leader said that Fadnavis had the people's mandate. He also said that in the five years as chief minister, Fadnavis had no corruption scandals and ran a clean government.