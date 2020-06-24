Image Source : PTI Congress fields Tariq Anwar for Bihar Legislative Council

The Congress party has fielded senior leader Tariq Anwar for Bihar Legislative Council elections. Anwar unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha election in 2019 and had switched to the Congress from NCP before the elections.

Congress State in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil in a tweet said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Tariq Anwar as party nominee for the ensuing biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council."

Tariq Anwar was once a powerful general secretary of the party and had left the Congress along with Sharad Pawar and P.A. Sangma to launch Nationalist Congress Party when Sonia Gandhi took over as party president in 1999.

But before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he came back to the Congress and has been MP from Bihar's Katihar constituency. He was also a Rajya Sabha member and a minister in the UPA government.

