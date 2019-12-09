Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha late Monday night. He said the bill is naither unconstitutional nor it violates Article 14.
Citizenship Amendment Bill: What Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes
- Will never accept Rohingya refugees as citizens
- India doesn't need refugee policy, has enough laws for protection of refugees.
- Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people
- Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades; will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion
- Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
- Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutional provisions
- Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours, the people there are also ours. Even today, we have reserved 24 seats for them in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly.
- Congress is such a secular party that partners with Muslim League in Kerala and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra