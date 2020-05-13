Cruel blow: Chidambaram 'disappointed' with economic package

Image Source : PTI P Chidambaram/FILE

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and elaborated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chidambaram said the package was a "cruel blow" to those who toil every day. "There is nothing in, what FM said, for lakhs of poor, hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes," he said. The former finance minister said, "except for modest MSME package, we are disappointed with announcements made by FM."

"Centre has announced Rs 3.6 lakh crore in the Rs 20-lakh crore package; where is the rest of Rs 16.4 lakh crore," Chidambaram asked. He said the government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears.

"Govt must spend more, borrow more, and allow states to borrow more but it is not willing to do so," he said. "Wrong time to bring labour law changes by BJP-ruled states; wrong precedent set by them," the Congress leader further opined.

