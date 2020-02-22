BJD protests against AIIMS Bhubaneswar's directive on Hindi, demands 3-language formula

A file photo of BJD MP Pinaki Mishra (Twitter)

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Saturday protested against the imposition of Hindi language by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in its organisational processes.

In a memorandum submitted to the authorities of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, a delegation of BJD MPs and MLAs demanded usage of Odia language for the benefit of people of Odisha.

"We have submitted a memorandum to AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities on the circular regarding use of Hindi and requested for a 3-language formula with focus on local language," said BJD MP Pinaki Mishra.

"Odisha is the first state to be formed on linguistic basis and we would not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly by any institution that is working for the people of our state," said the memorandum.

It said the arbitrary and discriminatory order should be withdrawn with immediate effect, and Odia language be used widely since the people of Odisha are familiar with.

However, AIIMS director B. Gitanjali clarified that the order has been issued for administrative purposes only.

"Almost all our signages are either in Odia or English. It was only an internal memo and meant for those who are proficient in Hindi and for administrative work only. The circular has been wrongly interpreted," said the AIIMS director.

She said they have started teaching Odia language to the first year MBBS students and the nursing students so that they can interact with the patients of the state.