'Despicable attempts to destabilise elected govts through horse-trading': Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi

Amid a political upheaval in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "despicable attempts are being made to destabilize elected governments through horse-trading." This comes at a time when Gehlot is in a power tussle with Sachin Pilot, who was recently removed as Deputy CM for revolting.

"I am not aware to what extent are you aware of these issues or you are being misled. History will never forgive those are complicit in such acts, " Gehlot wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

"I have complete faith that along that ultimately truth, democratic traditions and constitutional values will win and our government will complete its term on the path of good governance."

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs got a breather today as the Rajasthan High Court put off its order on their petitions for three days and the Speaker also agreeing to defer any action till then. The division bench completed the hearing of arguments and said it will pronounce its order on Friday, requesting the Speaker to extend his deadline for accepting the MLAs replies to the notices. The notices had followed a Congress complaint that the 19 MLAs should be disqualified from the assembly for defying a party whip.

