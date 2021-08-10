Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday: Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the first time after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, despite his opposition.

The meeting came amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

Later in the day, the Punjab chief minister met Prashant Kishor who recently resigned as his political advisor.

Singh also hosted a dinner for some Punjab leaders including Rana Sodhi, Manish Tewari, Mohd Sadique, Preneet Kaur and former law minister Ashwani Kumar among others.

Despite the truce between Singh and Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician has been attacking the government. He has questioned the "delay" in taking action by the state government against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and others accused in a drug trafficking case.

