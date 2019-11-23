Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Meet Ajit Pawar - The man who helped BJP turn the tide

Meet Ajit Pawar - The man who helped BJP turn the tide

Ajit Pawar is the most talked-about man in Maharashtra politics today. 49-year-old Devendra Fadnavis took over the reins of Maharashtra as he took oath as Chief Minister in an unexpected turn of events on Saturday morning, courtesy -- Ajit Pawar, who also managed to get a deputy Chief Minister post in his kitty.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2019 17:05 IST
Meet Ajit Pawar, who helped BJP turn the tide

Meet Ajit Pawar, who helped BJP turn the tide

Ajit Pawar is the most talked-about man in Maharashtra politics today. 49-year-old Devendra Fadnavis took over the reins of Maharashtra as he took oath as Chief Minister in an unexpected turn of events on Saturday morning, courtesy -- Ajit Pawar, who also managed to get a deputy Chief Minister post in his kitty. Probably that was the deal or maybe more. 

Meet Ajit Pawar - The man who helped BJP turn the tide

  • Ajit Pawar is the son of Anantrao Pawar, who had initially worked for renowned filmmaker V Shantaram. Ajit is also the nephew of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. 
  • Ajit Pawar was pursuing his primary education in Deolali Pravara when uncle Sharad Pawar rose to become a political figure in Congress. 
  • Ajit Pawar later moved to Bombay for his further education. 
  • It was in 1982 that Ajit Pawar made his foray into politics when he was elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. 
  • In 1991, Ajit Pawar was elected chairman of the Pune District Co-operative Bank (PDC). He retained the post for 16 years. During the course, he was elected as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Baramati. 
  • Ajit Pawar, later, vacated his Lok Sabha seat in favour of his uncle Sharad Pawar, who had then become defence minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government. He was thereafter elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati. 
  • Ajit Pawar was re-elected from Baramati in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. 
  • From June 1991-November 1992, Ajit Pawar was the minister of state for Agriculture and Power in Sudhakarrao Naik's government. 
  • When Sharad Pawar returned to the state as Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar served as the minister of state for Soil Conservation, Power and Planning from November 1992-February 1993. 
  • Ajit Pawar was promoted to cabinet minister in 1999 when the Congress-NCP coalition came into power. First, in the Irrigation Department (October 1999-December 2003) in Vilasrao Deshmukh government. Later from December 2003 to October 2004, he was given additional charge of the Rural Development Department in Sushilkumar Shinde's government. 
  • In 2004 when Congress-NCP combine returned to power, Ajit Pawar retained the Water Resources Ministry in Deshmukh government and later in Ashok Chavan's government. 
  • He also became the Guardian minister for Pune district in 2004 and held the post until the Congress - NCP coalition lost power in 2014.

  • It is alleged that Ajit Pawar, during his tenure as minister for water resources, spared no efforts to help in the development of Lavasa, a projected touted as a "vision of Sharad Pawar". 

  • In September 2012, there were accusations that there had been a misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 70,000 crores.

ALSO READ | Na band, na baaja, na baaraat: Ahmed Patel's dig on Fadnavis swearing-in

ALSO READ | In a dramatic twist, Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTwo states, two dynasties, two rebellions -- one goal Next Story'Modi hai to mumkin hai': Fadnavis roars as tables turn in Maharashtra  